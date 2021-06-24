Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 11,894 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Masimo were worth $15,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MASI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,292,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 43.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 573,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,737,000 after acquiring an additional 174,134 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 487,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,935,000 after acquiring an additional 174,060 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,891,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,382,000 after acquiring an additional 157,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 16.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 971,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,221,000 after acquiring an additional 134,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $239.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.84 and a beta of 0.75. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $203.81 and a 12-month high of $284.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.99.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Masimo news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MASI shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

