Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH) Insider Constantine Iordanou Purchases 50,000 Shares

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH) insider Constantine Iordanou acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £45,500 ($59,446.04).

Constantine Iordanou also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Constantine Iordanou bought 150 shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £129 ($168.54).

On Thursday, June 3rd, Constantine Iordanou bought 15,000 shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £13,200 ($17,245.88).

On Tuesday, June 1st, Constantine Iordanou bought 639 shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £562.32 ($734.67).

On Friday, May 28th, Constantine Iordanou bought 73,098 shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £64,326.24 ($84,042.64).

BOCH stock opened at GBX 91 ($1.19) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £405.91 million and a PE ratio of -3.43. Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 43 ($0.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 96 ($1.25). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 88.47.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, financial, and insurance services to individuals, small and medium sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It offers current, savings, notice, instant access, and fixed term deposits; housing, student, consumer, business, syndicated, project, and shipping finance; and debit, credit, and prepaid cards.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.