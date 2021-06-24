Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Downgraded by Barclays to “Underweight”

Barclays downgraded shares of Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS BLMIF opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.37.
About Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M.
