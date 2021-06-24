Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Downgraded by Barclays to “Underweight”

Barclays downgraded shares of Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS BLMIF opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.37.

About Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Romania, and internationally. It operates through Households, Private Banking, Small and Micro Businesses, Mid-Sized Businesses, Corporate, Institutional Entities, and Financial Management segments.

