Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Up 2.9%

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) shot up 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $132.30 and last traded at $132.25. 738 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 456,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.47.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAND. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.27 and a beta of 0.46.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%.

In other Bandwidth news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,455 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $470,398.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,359.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at $648,015.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,517 shares of company stock worth $1,142,405 over the last 90 days. 5.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAND. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Bandwidth during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

