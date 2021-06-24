Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.26. Banco Macro shares last traded at $16.91, with a volume of 383,842 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Banco Macro by 13.2% in the first quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,616,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after acquiring an additional 187,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,362,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,218,000 after purchasing an additional 301,523 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the first quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Banco Macro by 16.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 115,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 16,588 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Banco Macro by 275.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 75,200 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Macro Company Profile (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

