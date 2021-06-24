Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.26. Banco Macro shares last traded at $16.91, with a volume of 383,842 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.20.
Banco Macro Company Profile (NYSE:BMA)
Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.
