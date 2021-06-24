Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases Shares of 8,800 Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth $31,223,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 36.5% during the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,222,846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $109,245,000 after buying an additional 1,129,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 21.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $128,626,000 after buying an additional 870,128 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $8,554,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $5,705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLR opened at $37.48 on Thursday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of -89.24 and a beta of 3.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.61%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

