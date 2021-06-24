Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases Shares of 853 The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 5.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 0.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 39.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 1.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,222.87.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total transaction of $1,296,574.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total value of $4,756,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,318,084 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAM opened at $1,010.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,108.97. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $519.17 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36 and a beta of 0.79.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 22.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

