Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Invests $435,000 in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in PVH by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in PVH by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in PVH by 34.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in PVH by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in PVH by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PVH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. OTR Global began coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PVH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.75.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $98,052.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $107.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $121.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.37.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.03) EPS. Analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

