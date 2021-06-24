Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 91.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,430 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. 44.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.96. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

