Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires New Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth $38,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 263.3% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

NI opened at $24.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 69.06, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.64.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $59,546.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

