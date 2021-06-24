Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 342 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

In related news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAP stock opened at $200.71 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.90 and a fifty-two week high of $210.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 47.00%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

