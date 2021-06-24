Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Stock Price Down 3%

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)’s stock price fell 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.53. 4,376 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 401,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.
Several research firms recently commented on BBAR. TheStreet raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $751.59 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:BBAR)
Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.
