Banano 1-Day Volume Reaches $242,415.00 (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Banano has a total market cap of $14.76 million and approximately $242,415.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded 37.8% lower against the dollar. One Banano coin can currently be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001916 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00045931 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00053780 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003525 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Banano

BAN is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,587 coins and its circulating supply is 1,273,571,342 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

