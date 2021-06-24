Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 16,100 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,959 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Research LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 6.1% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 410,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,089,000 after purchasing an additional 23,578 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 160,788 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 43,467 shares in the last quarter. Q Capital Solutions bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,482,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 300,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 36.8% during the first quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,023,259 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $62,480,000 after acquiring an additional 275,452 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.45.

Shares of LUV opened at $55.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $30.24 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.02.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

