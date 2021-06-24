Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,408 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,463,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,622,000 after purchasing an additional 193,102 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 586.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,838,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,444,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,354,000 after purchasing an additional 63,328 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $15.57 on Thursday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $17.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.59.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 138.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.08%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RLJ. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Compass Point raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Financial raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.28.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.