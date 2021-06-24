Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Essent Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,483,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,329,000 after buying an additional 1,353,224 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Essent Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,020,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,606,000 after buying an additional 357,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,661,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,174,000 after purchasing an additional 484,384 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,550,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,320,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

ESNT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,703,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,162.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 39,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,347. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $46.07 on Thursday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $54.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.72. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.06 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 41.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.53%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

