Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 21,932 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 83.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,932 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 98.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 247.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of VFH stock opened at $89.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.11. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $55.04 and a 1-year high of $94.78.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.