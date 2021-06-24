Azimuth Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $11,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ball by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,388,000 after acquiring an additional 349,461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,767,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,472,000 after acquiring an additional 173,552 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Ball by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,645,000 after acquiring an additional 991,966 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,258,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,160,000 after acquiring an additional 47,991 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,441,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BLL traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $82.04. 23,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,565. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.66.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

BLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.65.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

