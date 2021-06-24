Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $17.33 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $17,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.91, for a total value of $5,619,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.44, for a total value of $1,116,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $7.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $608.19. 3,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,087. The company has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $314.57 and a fifty-two week high of $617.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $554.34.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

