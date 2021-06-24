Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $12.71 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $12,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 71.4% during the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.0% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.1% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $2,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,260 shares of company stock worth $78,131,944 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $14.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $231.57. 352,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,929,491. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $222.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.24. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $235.85.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Cowen upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.21.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

