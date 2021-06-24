Azimuth Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,585 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $20,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,318,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,407 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 99.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,137,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $795,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,801,850,000 after purchasing an additional 986,472 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $2.41 on Thursday, reaching $397.97. The stock had a trading volume of 56,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,631. The firm has a market cap of $375.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $285.57 and a 1 year high of $425.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,801 shares of company stock valued at $6,638,668 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNH. Mizuho upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.14.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

