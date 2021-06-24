Axiom Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 15.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,744,000 after purchasing an additional 409,918 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $9,999,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,020,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 845,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,043,000 after buying an additional 259,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,227,000.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on PTGX shares. Northland Securities raised their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,169. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $44.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 1.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.