Axiom Investment Management LLC Takes Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 238,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,000. General Electric comprises approximately 0.6% of Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,669,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,710,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,160 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $714,522,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,688,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $442,332,000 after purchasing an additional 635,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in General Electric by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,474,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $361,528,000 after purchasing an additional 313,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,664,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $331,171,000 after purchasing an additional 547,217 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

NYSE GE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.97. 362,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,384,117. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.86 billion, a PE ratio of -28.15, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

