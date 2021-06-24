Axiom Investment Management LLC Takes $1.89 Million Position in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 175,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Veru at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Veru by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,559,000 after acquiring an additional 574,955 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Veru during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veru during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Veru by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 299,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 172,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Veru by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $835,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERU traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,322. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58. Veru Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.58 million, a PE ratio of -283.57 and a beta of 0.62.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Veru had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $13.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veru Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VERU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veru currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

