Axiom Investment Management LLC Invests $1.37 Million in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies by 26.1% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 124,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 25,755 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 39.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,801,000 after buying an additional 367,715 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,896,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,209,000 after buying an additional 483,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,327,338. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.87. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus raised The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

