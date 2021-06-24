Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2,586.95

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,586.95 ($33.80) and last traded at GBX 2,650 ($34.62), with a volume of 58627 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,664 ($34.81).

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price objective on shares of Avon Rubber in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Avon Rubber alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £822.12 million and a P/E ratio of 6.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,095.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. Avon Rubber’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

In other news, insider Bindi Foyle purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,977 ($38.89) per share, with a total value of £10,419.50 ($13,613.14). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 364 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,949.

About Avon Rubber (LON:AVON)

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.