Aviva PLC Trims Holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 32,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after buying an additional 34,629 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

HTHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC upped their price objective on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huazhu Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.65.

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $52.90 on Thursday. Huazhu Group Limited has a 52-week low of $32.45 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.16 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.89.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

