Aviva PLC Reduces Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,165,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $587,829,000 after buying an additional 1,254,436 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,958,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,596,000 after buying an additional 5,123,752 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at $152,241,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,838,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,051,000 after buying an additional 459,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 394.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,306,000 after buying an additional 3,181,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $29.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.28. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.23.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday, March 29th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

