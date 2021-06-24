Aviva PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,157 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.07% of Wintrust Financial worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6,153.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth $206,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $76.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.63. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $37.28 and a twelve month high of $87.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 26.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WTFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

