Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, March 5th.
Aviva stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.62. The stock had a trading volume of 23,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,537. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51. Aviva has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.27.
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
