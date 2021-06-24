Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Aviva alerts:

Aviva stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.62. The stock had a trading volume of 23,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,537. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51. Aviva has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.7315 dividend. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.08%.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.