Aviva PLC Has $3.61 Million Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Bunge by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 38,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Bunge by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 18,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Bunge by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 518,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,071,000 after buying an additional 161,425 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bunge by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,737,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,519,000 after purchasing an additional 49,214 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.86.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BG opened at $79.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.94. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.69. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.