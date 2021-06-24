Aviva PLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HII. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,391,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $903,920,000 after purchasing an additional 935,704 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,757,000 after purchasing an additional 374,417 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 518,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,458,000 after purchasing an additional 281,553 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $26,428,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,151,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,321,000 after purchasing an additional 130,648 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.29.

NYSE HII opened at $209.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.25. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $224.13. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $108,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total value of $3,440,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,434 shares of company stock worth $3,576,113. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

