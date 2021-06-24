Aviva PLC Cuts Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 74.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 324,354 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

DEI opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 184.22, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.85.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.22.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

