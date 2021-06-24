Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 826 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEUR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $57.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.00. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $42.03 and a 1-year high of $59.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.