Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 87.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,102 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $217,028,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,559,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259,217 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,567 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,681,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,324 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $44,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

Shares of FITB opened at $37.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.47. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $43.06. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 3,700 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $144,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,057.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $1,502,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,580. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

