Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 3,558 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in General Mills by 5.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,790,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,084,000 after acquiring an additional 147,756 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in General Mills by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in General Mills by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 115,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after buying an additional 8,653 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 7.8% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 8.8% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 237,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,574,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

NYSE GIS opened at $59.21 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

