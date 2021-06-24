Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 2,792 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $167.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.51. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.74 and a 52-week high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

