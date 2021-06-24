Avalon Investment & Advisory Reduces Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 68.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,722 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 138,841 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 240.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $55.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.20. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.77 and a 52 week high of $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $254.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

