Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $5.68 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,711 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 10.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

NYSE:NVS opened at $92.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.14. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $211.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.