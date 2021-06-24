Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $4.71 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 83.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,693 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,054,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,408,000 after buying an additional 225,845 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,147 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,260,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,792,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,526,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,505,000 after purchasing an additional 163,748 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,205,000 after purchasing an additional 76,766 shares during the period. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $81.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $192.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.49. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $63.22 and a one year high of $84.94.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

