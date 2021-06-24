Avalon Investment & Advisory Buys 15,196 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,461 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,196 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 255,369 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 43,383 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth $31,223,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,316 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after buying an additional 43,290 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 104,913 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 86,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 264,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 15,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

NYSE:CLR opened at $37.48 on Thursday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.24 and a beta of 3.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.32.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is -37.61%.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLR. Barclays cut shares of Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.50 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.