Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 70.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALV opened at $98.89 on Thursday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $108.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.23.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.73%.

ALV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.69.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

