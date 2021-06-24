Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 34.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Autohome by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Autohome in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Autohome in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 56.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATHM shares. TheStreet lowered Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC decreased their price target on Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Benchmark lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CLSA lowered Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.33.

NYSE ATHM opened at $62.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.54. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.38 and a 1-year high of $147.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.75.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. The business had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.94 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

