Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.00 million-61.05 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JG. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aurora Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Aurora Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ JG opened at $3.05 on Thursday. Aurora Mobile has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.00 million, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.22.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.89. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 51.35% and a negative return on equity of 42.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aurora Mobile will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aurora Mobile stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) by 3,195.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,974 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Aurora Mobile worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers targeted marketing, market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence services. Its developer services provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, short message service, verification, and device connection.

