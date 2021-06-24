Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) to post sales of $50.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.07 million and the highest is $60.24 million. Aurora Cannabis posted sales of $52.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year sales of $209.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $202.52 million to $225.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $260.08 million, with estimates ranging from $216.63 million to $315.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aurora Cannabis.
Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 895.36%.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $768,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,298 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 410,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 162,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.
Aurora Cannabis stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,397,895. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 3.20.
Aurora Cannabis Company Profile
Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.
