Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 67.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.50.

TEAM opened at $267.49 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $160.01 and a 52 week high of $270.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.58. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.21, a PEG ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. The business had revenue of $568.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

