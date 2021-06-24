Atlas Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 2,496 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 120% compared to the typical volume of 1,134 call options.

Shares of ATCO stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $13.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,756. Atlas has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.82.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Atlas had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Atlas will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATCO. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,131,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 15,601 shares during the period. 56.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATCO shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

