ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACLLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ATCO from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC raised their target price on ATCO from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of ATCO in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of ACLLF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.86. The stock had a trading volume of 571 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,275. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.73. ATCO has a fifty-two week low of $28.04 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

