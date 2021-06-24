Atalaya Capital Management LP Takes Position in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA)

Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.30% of Thimble Point Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
NASDAQ THMA opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $10.05.
About Thimble Point Acquisition
