Atalaya Capital Management LP Takes Position in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA)

Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.30% of Thimble Point Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

NASDAQ THMA opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

About Thimble Point Acquisition

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

