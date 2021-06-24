Atalaya Capital Management LP Invests $399,000 in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU)

Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter worth about $5,982,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter worth about $10,102,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter worth about $698,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000.

Shares of Gores Technology Partners II stock opened at $10.31 on Thursday. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

